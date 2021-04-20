UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $215.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $217.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

