UMB Bank N A MO Has $787,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

