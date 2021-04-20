UMB Bank N A MO Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam raised its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $256.75 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.27.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

