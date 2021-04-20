UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,091 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 56.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,391,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,017,000 after acquiring an additional 207,693 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 284,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 215.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.