UMB Bank N A MO Sells 329 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in HP were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 250,999 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 32,396 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in HP by 11.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in HP by 12.0% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 6.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 2.3% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 321,778 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

