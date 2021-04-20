Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Uni-Select from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

UNS opened at C$12.94 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.49 million and a PE ratio of -13.87.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

