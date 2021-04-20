Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $673,353,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after buying an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

