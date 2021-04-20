Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.88.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,678. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $225.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

