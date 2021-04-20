Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Update

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,659.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNPRF. Societe Generale raised shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. Uniper has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

