United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $52.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $5.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,822,434. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.