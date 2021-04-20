United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Posts Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.05) by ($0.45), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.57) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.99. 13,190,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,822,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $63.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.