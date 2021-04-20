United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $178.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $181.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.