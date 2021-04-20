United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 1.6% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $324.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.67. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $341.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

