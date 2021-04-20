Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Position Lifted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,635 shares during the period. Unum Group comprises about 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 785,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 249,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.