Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Director Edward N. Antoian Sells 19,340 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $791,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

URBN opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -462.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 408,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 999.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

