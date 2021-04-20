Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. Barclays boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.30.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $37.03 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -462.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,802 shares of company stock worth $1,644,400 in the last 90 days. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,032,000 after acquiring an additional 140,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 408,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 232,373 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

