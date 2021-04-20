Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

UTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after buying an additional 579,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after purchasing an additional 72,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after buying an additional 204,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after buying an additional 305,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

