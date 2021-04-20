UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.24

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 61657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

UWMC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

