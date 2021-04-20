Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTN opened at $313.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.77 and a 200 day moving average of $277.40. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $146.92 and a fifty-two week high of $333.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.