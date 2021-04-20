Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLEEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Valeo alerts:

VLEEY traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 106,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Valeo has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.18.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.