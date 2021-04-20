Valero Energy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2,360.88, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

