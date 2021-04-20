Valero Energy (VLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,360.88, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

