Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.8% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.