Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,803 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,881,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $152.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

