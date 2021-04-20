Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lessened by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

VEA traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 231,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,676,241. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $51.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79.

