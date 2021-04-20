Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 266,116 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,878,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,622.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 217,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,021,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,533. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.