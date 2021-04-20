Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Decreased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,040,000 after buying an additional 147,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,993,000 after purchasing an additional 69,686 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,533. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

