Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 10.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $135.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.13.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

