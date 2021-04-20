Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 28.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veoneer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 95,274 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,406,000 after buying an additional 1,010,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth $27,744,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after buying an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 210,559 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.