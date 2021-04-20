Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Veoneer from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.09.

Veoneer stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Veoneer by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 37,438 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veoneer by 11.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Veoneer by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 43,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

