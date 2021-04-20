Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.86 Million

Analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report sales of $94.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the lowest is $77.00 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $69.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $558.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.88 million to $561.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $597.06 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $609,205.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $104,107.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,003 shares in the company, valued at $739,893.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,402,926 shares of company stock worth $12,941,429 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 152.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

VRA stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $365.22 million, a P/E ratio of 84.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

