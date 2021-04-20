Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

VERU has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Veru from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.68 million, a P/E ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 574,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Veru by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veru by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Veru by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 299,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the period. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

