Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (LON:VOG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.08), with a volume of 4,932,007 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating and set a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) target price on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.25. The stock has a market cap of £15.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

