Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $258.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.42 and its 200 day moving average is $245.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

