Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 2,967 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 176.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68.

