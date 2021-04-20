Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $186,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.38 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.96.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.