Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $230,000 Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,354,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,881,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $24,214,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,558,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,440,000 after purchasing an additional 893,237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

