Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $338.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $203.63 and a 12 month high of $342.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.