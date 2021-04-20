Vine Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:VEI) Quiet Period Will Expire on April 27th

Vine Energy’s (NYSE:VEI) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 27th. Vine Energy had issued 21,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $301,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Vine Energy’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VEI shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE VEI opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Vine Energy has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of Vine Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

