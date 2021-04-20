VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

Shares of VIQ Solutions stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. VIQ Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $135.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of -1.12.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.