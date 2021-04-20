Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $117.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -82.61 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.19.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.02 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VC. Barclays cut shares of Visteon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

