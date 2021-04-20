Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Graham Prothero Purchases 12 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Graham Prothero bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,221 ($15.95) per share, for a total transaction of £146.52 ($191.43).

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,254.50 ($16.39). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,072.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 873.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,061.57 ($13.87).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

