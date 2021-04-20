Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Graham Prothero Purchases 12 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Graham Prothero bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,221 ($15.95) per share, for a total transaction of £146.52 ($191.43).
Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,254.50 ($16.39). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,072.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 873.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.17%.
About Vistry Group
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
