Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of VOD opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

