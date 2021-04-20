Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Voestalpine to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Voestalpine will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

