Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €255.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €255.00 ($300.00) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €284.00 ($334.12) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €249.93 ($294.04).

Volkswagen stock opened at €240.15 ($282.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €219.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €166.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

