Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.50. 6,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.