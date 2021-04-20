Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,178,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL stock traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $44.28. 291,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,396,915. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

