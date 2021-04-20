Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

NYSE:MTN traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.87. The stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.10 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.92 and a twelve month high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.