Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Short Interest Update

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Currently, 25.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

WPG opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. Washington Prime Group has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPG shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Washington Prime Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.