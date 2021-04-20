Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRE. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

WRE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.84. 471,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

